FirstCoin (FRST) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded up 45.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar. FirstCoin has a market cap of $153,840.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00043206 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00068358 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000994 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00089304 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,855.40 or 0.99968979 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000554 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000305 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

