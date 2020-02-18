Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FPRX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.53. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,120,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $3,808,034.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $542,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,280,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,612,631 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.