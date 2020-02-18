Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (PFD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,477. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $17.15.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

