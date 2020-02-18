Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd alerts:

FLC opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.