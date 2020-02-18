Flash (FLASH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $50.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Flash coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Flash has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $50.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flash has traded up 30.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.65 or 0.03081018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00239832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00045217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00153622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.