Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Announces Earnings Results

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 16.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Flowserve updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.30-2.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $54.16.

In related news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $39,335.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

