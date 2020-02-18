Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-5% yr/yr to $4.06-4.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.

NYSE:FLS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.74. 44,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.11. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Flowserve from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America cut Flowserve from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $39,335.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.