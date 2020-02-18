Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Head-To-Head Survey

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elmira Savings Bank has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Elmira Savings Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Flushing Financial pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flushing Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Elmira Savings Bank has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Flushing Financial and Elmira Savings Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 14.31% 8.37% 0.68% Elmira Savings Bank 12.44% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flushing Financial and Elmira Savings Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $288.43 million 2.00 $41.28 million $1.65 12.39 Elmira Savings Bank $28.03 million 2.03 $3.49 million N/A N/A

Flushing Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Elmira Savings Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Elmira Savings Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Flushing Financial and Elmira Savings Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 1 0 2 0 2.33 Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flushing Financial currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.69%. Given Flushing Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Flushing Financial is more favorable than Elmira Savings Bank.

Summary

Flushing Financial beats Elmira Savings Bank on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. In addition, it offers banking services to public municipalities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 19 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau County, New York, as well as an Internet branch. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit. In addition, it offers commercial real estate mortgages, such as permanent and construction mortgages, and development loans; commercial loans, including term and time loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences. Further, the company provides debit cards, safe deposit boxes, and financial services products; and financial planning advisory, online and mobile banking, overdraft protection, notary public, funds transfer, merchant, and cash management services. Additionally, it operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 13 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.

