Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $35.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Four Corners Property Trust traded as high as $32.13 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 1612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 34.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

