freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €15.00 ($17.44) price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 29.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €22.20 ($25.81) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.70 ($26.40) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.74 ($24.11).

FNTN traded up €0.61 ($0.71) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €21.32 ($24.79). The company had a trading volume of 568,342 shares. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.28). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.65.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

