Freicoin (FRC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $482.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Freicoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Freicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Freicoin has a market cap of $217,340.00 and $482.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000319 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000273 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,846,723 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

