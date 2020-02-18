Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.12

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.12 and last traded at $73.64, with a volume of 1253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.39.

Several research analysts have commented on FRPT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -569.62 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,728.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $215,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,175 shares of company stock worth $558,696. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 397.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 720,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,568,000 after purchasing an additional 575,718 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 3,162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 365,883 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,362,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,526,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 222,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 79,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

