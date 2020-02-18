Friendz (FDZ) 24-Hour Volume Tops $91,669.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 18th. Friendz has a market capitalization of $917,195.00 and approximately $91,669.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, BitMart, DragonEX and IDEX. In the last week, Friendz has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.03093617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00240916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046018 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00154768 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002798 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,141,619 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

