Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Downgraded by JMP Securities to “Market Perform”

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) was downgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RESI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Front Yard Residential in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

Shares of RESI traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.57. 9,351,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. Front Yard Residential has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $609.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Front Yard Residential by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Front Yard Residential by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Front Yard Residential by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.