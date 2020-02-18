Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Downgraded by JMP Securities to “Market Perform”

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) was downgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
RESI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Front Yard Residential in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Shares of RESI traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.57. 9,351,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. Front Yard Residential has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $609.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.32.
About Front Yard Residential
Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.
