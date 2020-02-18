Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FLGT. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $12.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,623. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $339.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

