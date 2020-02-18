GAM Holding AG Buys Shares of 7,362 Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Domtar by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFS opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. Domtar Corp has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $53.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.97.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UFS. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

