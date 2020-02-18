GAM Holding AG Has $272,000 Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,527 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,894,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,547,000 after buying an additional 539,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,806,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,955,000 after buying an additional 100,661 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,557,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

MDC opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zelman & Associates lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $4,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,119,715 shares in the company, valued at $183,862,880.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,340 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,876 shares of company stock worth $7,889,072. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

