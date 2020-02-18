GAPS (GAP) Price Down 4.1% This Week

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, GAPS has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One GAPS token can now be purchased for $6.70 or 0.00067132 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. GAPS has a market cap of $66.96 million and $3.97 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00043944 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000996 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00089611 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,987.02 or 1.00132705 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000553 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001146 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

