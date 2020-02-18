Gateley Holdings PLC (LON:GTLY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.90

Gateley Holdings PLC (LON:GTLY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GTLY stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.70) on Tuesday. Gateley has a 1-year low of GBX 147 ($1.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 222 ($2.92). The firm has a market cap of $235.17 million and a P/E ratio of 17.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 210.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 177.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81.

Get Gateley alerts:

Separately, FinnCap raised their target price on Gateley from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 252 ($3.31) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc provides legal advisory services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.