Gems Reaches Market Cap of $342,497.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last week, Gems has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. Gems has a market capitalization of $342,497.00 and $2,493.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.65 or 0.03081018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00239832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00045217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00153622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,168,259,182 tokens. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official website for Gems is gems.org

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.