Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,128,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 196,379 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 418,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 186,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

GMAB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 268,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,940. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 6.33. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a current ratio of 18.72.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

