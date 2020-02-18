Giverny Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 2.7% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $29,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total transaction of $585,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,863.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,591 shares of company stock worth $28,574,352. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $230.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $165.69 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

