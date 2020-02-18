Glaxis Capital Management LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Broadmark Realty Capital accounts for approximately 1.1% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

BRMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

