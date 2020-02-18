Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share by the natural resources company on Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GLEN stock opened at GBX 229.05 ($3.01) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion and a PE ratio of 36.94. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 235.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 238.21.

Get Glencore alerts:

GLEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Glencore to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 273.56 ($3.60).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.