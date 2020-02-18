Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.83. Glennon Small Companies has a 12-month low of A$0.78 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of A$1.01 ($0.72).

Get Glennon Small Companies alerts:

About Glennon Small Companies

Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Glennon Small Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glennon Small Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.