Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 334 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 21,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 26.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 13.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other HollyFrontier news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,082. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,857 shares of company stock worth $2,186,694. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $58.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HFC. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

