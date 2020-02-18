Globeflex Capital L P Buys Shares of 19,894 Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,894 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aecom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,652,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,738,000 after purchasing an additional 58,836 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of Aecom by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,478,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aecom by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,949,000 after acquiring an additional 126,510 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,707,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aecom by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 618,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,695,000 after acquiring an additional 46,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12. Aecom has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACM. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.56 per share, for a total transaction of $8,512,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

