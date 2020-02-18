Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 142,543 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 310.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,543 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.30% of Owens & Minor worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $56,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 131.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 37.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $420.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.36. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $8.43.

OMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.