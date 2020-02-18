GNY Price Tops $0.0259 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. One GNY token can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates. GNY has a market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $14,050.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GNY has traded down 56.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.77 or 0.03159520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00238104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00153143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002746 BTC.

About GNY

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

