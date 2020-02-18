Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GoDaddy reported solid fourth-quarter revenues driven by strong product demand and efficient execution. The company continues to ride on personalized products and services, and the technology platform. Growing adoption of its domain products continues to drive top-line growth. Acquisitions, international expansion, robust feature engagements and strength in GoCentral are driving growth of the Hosting and Presence segment. Moreover, increasing subscription of GoCentral remains a major positive. Additionally, growing momentum of Open-Xchange in emerging markets is likely to accelerate revenues within the Business Applications unit. However, the company’s heavy debt burden and rising expenses remain concerns. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

Get Godaddy alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Shares of GDDY traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.37. The company had a trading volume of 691,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,662. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.06. Godaddy has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Godaddy will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Godaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $61,871.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,248 shares in the company, valued at $673,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $38,488.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,226 shares in the company, valued at $8,434,421.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,462 shares of company stock worth $372,963 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 1,035.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Godaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.