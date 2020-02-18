Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,863 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWB. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $59.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0864 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

