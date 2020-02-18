Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,839 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 443,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

