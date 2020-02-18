Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 730,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,913 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF comprises 3.1% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $35,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 40,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.28. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

