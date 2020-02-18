Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 74,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 36,388 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 439,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 197,801 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFG. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

NYSE CFG opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

