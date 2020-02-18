Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $14.61 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.3% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.74 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average is $56.34. The firm has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

