Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,104 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Shares of PPL opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

