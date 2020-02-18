Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ingredion by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 113.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens raised their target price on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,780 shares of company stock valued at $248,282. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INGR opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.