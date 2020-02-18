Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,715 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,040,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 399,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,705,000 after buying an additional 41,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. First Analysis lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $115.74 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $105.13 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.94.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

