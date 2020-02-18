Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 707 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,692 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $231,806,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after buying an additional 614,433 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,708,324,000 after buying an additional 539,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $301.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $305.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.11.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

