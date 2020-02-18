GoldFund (GFUN) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. One GoldFund token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $144,289.00 and $3,029.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000164 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

