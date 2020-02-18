Golub Group LLC Has $27.61 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Golub Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.2% of Golub Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Golub Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,230,000 after acquiring an additional 581,955 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,539,000 after acquiring an additional 465,173 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 842,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,413,000 after acquiring an additional 365,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,014,000 after acquiring an additional 363,205 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $340.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.11. The company has a market capitalization of $343.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $215.93 and a 1 year high of $341.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

