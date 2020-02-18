Golub Group LLC Purchases 4,988 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Golub Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,588 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. Golub Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $891,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 365,534 shares of company stock worth $16,428,904 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $46.47. 4,507,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,616,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

