Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Shares Up 12.2%

Grande Portage Resources Ltd (CVE:GPG)’s stock price shot up 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, 211,860 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 145,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 million and a P/E ratio of -6.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.

Grande Portage Resources Company Profile (CVE:GPG)

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of gold resource properties in Alaska and British Columbia. It holds an interest in the Herbert gold property consisting of 84 mining claims located in north of Juneau, Alaska. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

