Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 6,200 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PPG Industries by 624.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after buying an additional 479,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after buying an additional 232,493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 243.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after buying an additional 169,732 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 264,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after purchasing an additional 130,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 19.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 597,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,786,000 after purchasing an additional 98,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

Shares of PPG opened at $120.31 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.44 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.04 and a 200-day moving average of $122.63.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

