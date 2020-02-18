Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

IONS stock opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $61.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $53.34 and a 12-month high of $86.58.

In other news, COO Brett P. Monia sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $346,617.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,644.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $65,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,552.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,209 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,032. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.