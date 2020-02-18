Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $34.16 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 3.1% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $34,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 15.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Raine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 152.2% in the third quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average of $113.47. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,966.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

