Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $6.10 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after buying an additional 578,662 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,155,000 after purchasing an additional 121,062 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,310,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,474,000 after purchasing an additional 264,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,128,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,501,000 after purchasing an additional 49,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $207.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.21 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.27.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

