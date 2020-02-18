Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $693,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRAY stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

