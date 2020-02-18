Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 2.3% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $25,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,051 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 509,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,666,000 after buying an additional 423,130 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 428,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,912,000 after buying an additional 418,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,902,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Linde by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,198,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,173,000 after buying an additional 230,547 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LIN opened at $224.34 on Tuesday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $166.07 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.39. The firm has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Linde from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

