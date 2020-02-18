Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 9,035 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

NYSE USB opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,540,521.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,350.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

